Dyes & Organic Pigments Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2025

Dyes are intensely colored or fluorescent organic substances only, which impart color to a substrate by selective absorption of light. They are soluble and / or go through an application process which, at least temporarily, destroys any crystal structure by absorption, solution, and mechanical retention, or by ionic or covalent chemical bonds.

Organic pigments are colored, black, white or fluorescent particulate organic solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated. They alter appearance by selective absorption and/or by scattering of light. Organic pigments are usually dispersed in vehicles or substrates for application, as for instance in the manufacture or inks, paints, plastics or other polymeric materials. Organic pigments retain a crystal or particulate structure throughout the coloration process.

Rising textile production — the textile market accounted for more than half of world dyes and organic pigments demand in 2014 — will be the primary contributor to increased demand going forward. However, increased consumer demand will also contribute to above average growth in organic pigments demand in plastic products. Dyes and organic pigments consumption will remain concentrated in the Asia/Pacific region, where the majority of world textiles and consumer plastic products are manufactured. China will remain the dominant consumer of dyes and organic pigments. In addition, consumer preferences for new, unusual colors that don’t fade, and yet are environmentally friendly, will boost growth in value demand as textile producers increasingly turn to newer, higher value products.

The main application of organic pigments is pain, driven primarily by strong demand in construction in North America and continued growth in the Asia/Pacific region. As in other applications, more expensive products that afford greater coloring power and yet remain environmentally eco-friendly will increase.

Global Dyes & Organic Pigments market size will increase to 10200 Million US$ by 2025, from 10400 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of -0.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dyes & Organic Pigments.

This report researches the worldwide Dyes & Organic Pigments market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Dyes & Organic Pigments breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DyStar

Huntsman

Archroma

KIRI

Lonsen

Runtu

Jihua

Yide

Transfer

Chuyuan

Dikai

Anoky

Yabang

Shenxin

Hongqiao

Wanfeng

Dyes & Organic Pigments Breakdown Data by Type

By Dyes

Disperse dyes

Reactive dyes

Vat dyes

Others

By Organic Pigments

Azoic pigments

lake pigments

Phthalocyanine pigments

Quinacridone pigments

Dyes & Organic Pigments Breakdown Data by Application

Textile

Leather

Wood

Printing ink

Paint

Plastic

Others

Dyes & Organic Pigments Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Dyes & Organic Pigments Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dyes & Organic Pigments Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Disperse dyes

1.4.3 Reactive dyes

1.4.4 Vat dyes

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Textile

1.5.3 Leather

1.5.4 Wood

1.5.5 Printing ink

1.5.6 Paint

1.5.7 Plastic

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Production

2.1.1 Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Dyes & Organic Pigments Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Dyes & Organic Pigments Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 DyStar

8.1.1 DyStar Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dyes & Organic Pigments

8.1.4 Dyes & Organic Pigments Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Huntsman

8.2.1 Huntsman Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dyes & Organic Pigments

8.2.4 Dyes & Organic Pigments Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Archroma

8.3.1 Archroma Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dyes & Organic Pigments

8.3.4 Dyes & Organic Pigments Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 KIRI

8.4.1 KIRI Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dyes & Organic Pigments

8.4.4 Dyes & Organic Pigments Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Lonsen

8.5.1 Lonsen Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dyes & Organic Pigments

8.5.4 Dyes & Organic Pigments Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Runtu

8.6.1 Runtu Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dyes & Organic Pigments

8.6.4 Dyes & Organic Pigments Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

