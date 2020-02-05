Dynamic Case Management (DCM) Market: Asia-Pacific region is about to witness major growth in this market mainly due to the increasing technological adoption

Dynamic or Advanced Case Management (DCM) can be defined as the process of capturing and processing unstructured data with the use of various technologies. The collective information about a particular instance, such as a problem, incident or a company is called a case. Traditional workflows which are operational across legacy systems are not capable of handling the slightest of change in the processes. Although, automation and optimization of critical business processes can be achieved by Business Process Management (BPM), it falls short in handling dynamic processes where high degree of human intervention is required for better quality outcomes.

BPM solutions may not have the capabilities to access information or the architectural suppleness to tackle the problem at critical junctures. Here, the Dynamic Case Management (DCM) comes into picture, with the added features of flexibility and personalization across key segments. DCM is also popularly used to improve collaboration and improve compliance processes. DCM manages dynamic, unstructured processes and can be especially effective while handling business processes that lack structure or no added value.

Some of the factors supporting to the growth of DCM market over the regions are the increasing requirement of the solution among the organization to manage the exponentially growing data, to improve their operational deeds by allowing optimal resource usage and to manage the business processes .However, existence of functional content data silos and difficulties in handling of data acts as major restraining factors for the growth of the Dynamic Case Management (DCM) market.

For Dynamic case management vendors are upgrading the solutions as per the requirement for different industry vertical so they can improve their operation efficiency and management process of the data The dynamic case management allows the organization to run multiple procedures against given case, has a ability to associate with different types of objects available in the given case, to handle the all variations of mechanism and many more process that are required during managing the database or the going cases in the organizations

The Dynamic Case Management (DCM) market has been segmented on the basis of application and the type of approach used. On the basis of application the segment has further been categorized under government, financial services, retail, healthcare and telecommunications sectors. Out of these parts the financial services are adopting DCM for managing the large database, database generated by banks, insurance and reinsurance companies, etc or this is required for useful results and furthermore, these sector is expected to contribute in driving the global DCM market. On the basis of approach the DCM market has been sub-divided into investigative, service requests, incident management and process to decision. Although, all the mentioned approaches have their own significance in their respective field of application, the incident management type of approach is fairly popular among the others.

Regional segmentation for the global dynamic case management include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest share of the dynamic case management, followed by Europe. Both these regions are expected to retain their positions in the next five years due to high focus on innovations obtained from research and development and technology.

The Asia-Pacific region is about to witness major growth in this market mainly due to the increasing technological adoption and wider demand among enterprises for DCM solutions to manage consistent data and induce control and visibility mechanisms in the region. There are some of the players in the dynamic case management market are These leading companies have primarily focused on collaboration, partnerships, new product launches, and expansion for growth in the DCM market.

Some of the key players that offer Dynamic Case Management (DCM) services globally are Appian, bpm’online, Column Technologies, DST Systems, Eccentex, IBM, Isis Papyrus, Lexmark Enterprise Software, OpenText, Pegasystems. and many more players in this market