Empty Gelatin Capsule Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019

Gelatin Capsule is the gelatin shell which is used to enclose medicines to form capsules. It has good bioavailability, and can be safely dissolved quickly and reliably.

North America dominated the global market in 2017, accounting for the highest share and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing demand for nutraceuticals that are used against chronic ailments, such as obesity, diabetes, depression, and others, which are prevalent in the country. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025. India serves as the most lucrative market in Asia-Pacific region owing to its significant population base, rising geriatric population, and evolving healthcare industry. In addition, increasing number of manufacturers are exploring the opportunities offered by developing countries; which has further contributed to the fastest growth rate of the Asia-Pacific region throughout the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Empty Gelatin Capsule market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Empty Gelatin Capsule status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Empty Gelatin Capsule development in various regions.

The key players covered in this study

Catalent

Aenova

NBTY

Procaps

Patheon Inc

IVC

EuroCaps

Captek

Strides Arcolab

Capsugel

Soft Gel Technologies

Amway

Sirio Pharma

Baihe Biotech

Ziguang Group

Shineway

Donghai Pharm

By-Health

Yuwang Group

Guangdong Yichao

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Soft Gelatin Capsules

Hard Gelatin Capsules

Market segment by Application, split into

Preparation of drugs

Preparation of health care products

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

