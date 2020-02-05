Endoscope Detergents And Disinfectants Market: Analysis By Product Type, Revenue, Growth Rate, Regional Segments, Forecast – 2027

Endoscope detergents and disinfectants are chemicals used for disinfection of various medical devices like endoscopes. Endoscopes are contaminated with high microbial load (bio burden) during each use. For instance, the bio burden usually present on gastrointestinal endoscopes after procedure has increased from 105 to 1010CFU/ml, with the highest microbial load present in the suction channels of the device. Detergents and disinfectants can kill almost all types of vegetative non-spore forming bacteria, fungi, viruses and mycobacteria (TB). Detergents and disinfectants take lesser time to make the endoscope contamination free but cannot kill all types of bacteria completely as compared to the sterilization procedure. Detergents and disinfectants are used before every procedure to make the device significantly contamination free but if a biofilm is developed inside the narrow areas of endoscope, disinfectants cannot remove it. A disinfectant-detergent solution is usually a concentrate and needs to be diluted in the range of 1:16 to 1:32 or as labelled. Some of the examples of these solutions are alkaline glutaraldehyde solutions, peracetic acid solutions and glutaraldehyde solutions with isopropanol. Ideally, an endoscope detergent and disinfectant should be effective against a wide range of microorganisms, compatible with the device and accessories, non-irritant and environment friendly.

Endoscope Detergents and Disinfectants Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key contributor to the growth of global endoscope detergents and disinfectants market is increasing caseload of indications requiring surgical procedures, which further necessitates the use of endoscope. Increasing use of flexible endoscopes will also boost the market. Post-surgical adverse events and deaths associated to infected endoscopes have drastically impacted the market growth. For instance, endoscopes of Olympus Medical have been recalled on a large scale due to such events and the company had to pay for the legal settlements with patients. Adequate cleaning, disinfection and/or sterilization of endoscopes has been a challenge for hospital/clinical facilities despite the availability of recommended guidelines, which may impede the market growth. Moreover, the healthcare policies such as Medicaid and Medicare has kept the costs associated with Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs), including SSIs out of coverage, thus patients have to pay out of pocket, a major factor restricting the growth of the market.

Endoscope Detergents and Disinfectants Market: Segmentation

Global Endoscope Detergents and Disinfectants Market has been segmented on the basis of chemical properties, application, end user and region.

Based on chemical properties, the global endoscope detergents and disinfectants Market is segmented into:

Acidic

Neutral

Alkaline

Enzymatic

Based on the potency, the global endoscope detergents and disinfectants Market is segmented into:

Low-Level Disinfectants

Medium-Level Disinfectants

High-Level Disinfectants

Based on the end user, the global endoscope detergents and disinfectants Market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Endoscope Detergents and Disinfectants Market: Overview

Global Endoscope Detergents and Disinfectants market is highly fragmented with the presence of multiple players. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 10,000,000 gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures are performed annually in the United States. Also, 274,098 Surgical Site Infections (SSIs) are reported annually in the USA, 2% cases require surgery to treat the patients costing around USD 60,000 per patient. Europe witnesses over 12,000,000 endoscopic gastrointestinal procedures annually. Endoscopic procedures have become necessity of the daily routine in hospitals, but their cleaning, disinfection and reprocessing remains a challenge.

Endoscope Detergents and Disinfectants Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Endoscope Detergents and Disinfectants Market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is currently dominating the market capturing the lion’s share followed by Europe. Demand of safe and effective surgical procedures have been rising in the USA over last few years with over 15 million endoscopy procedures performed annually. Asia will also witness the rapid growth in the market due to increasing use of endoscopes.

Endoscope Detergents and Disinfectants Market: Key Players

The key players in the global Endoscope Detergents and Disinfectants Market include MEDIVATORS Inc., STERIS plc., Borer Chemie AG, Cantel Medical, Getinge AB, Olympus Corporation, Vesimin Health, MDD Company GmbH, Georg Pauldrach, SIRMAXO CHEMICALS PVT.LTD and Serim Research Corporation.