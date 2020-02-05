Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm) Rubber Market Growing At A Cagr Of 2.4% During 2019-2025

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 25.18% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 64.69% production share of the market in 2016.

Automotive Industry accounted for the largest market with about 53.28% share of the global consumption in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% from 2017 to 2023. With over 24.78% share in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market, Building & Construction was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.16%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2023.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2022 to 2017. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain a decline trend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber market is valued at 2840 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3450 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

