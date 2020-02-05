Excavator Market Is Expected To Reach 35000 Million Usd By The End Of 2025

An excavator is a construction vehicle used to dig or move large objects. It is made up of two parts: a driving base and a powerful boom arm with an attachment designed for digging. The operator sits inside a small cab attached to the base and controls the arm.

The global excavators market is expected to grow in future due to increasing urbanization, rising construction expenditure, and improving economy. Key trends of this market include high demand in the fuel-efficient excavator, rapid technological advancements, use of IoT in construction, increasing demand from the rental market and rising adoption for other applications. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including stringent emission norms and high maintenance of hydraulic excavators.

The global Excavator market is valued at 29500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 35000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This report focuses on Excavator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Excavator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CAT

Komatsu

Doosan

Volvo

Hyundai

Hitachi

Kobelco

Sumitomo

John Deere

Case Construction

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mini Excavator

Small Excavator

Medium-sized Excavator

Large-sized Excavator

Segment by Application

Building/Real Estate

Public Utilities

Mining & Oil Well

