Excavator Market Is Expected To Reach 35000 Million Usd By The End Of 2025
An excavator is a construction vehicle used to dig or move large objects. It is made up of two parts: a driving base and a powerful boom arm with an attachment designed for digging. The operator sits inside a small cab attached to the base and controls the arm.
The global excavators market is expected to grow in future due to increasing urbanization, rising construction expenditure, and improving economy. Key trends of this market include high demand in the fuel-efficient excavator, rapid technological advancements, use of IoT in construction, increasing demand from the rental market and rising adoption for other applications. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including stringent emission norms and high maintenance of hydraulic excavators.
The global Excavator market is valued at 29500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 35000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
This report focuses on Excavator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Excavator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
The following manufacturers are covered:
CAT
Komatsu
Doosan
Volvo
Hyundai
Hitachi
Kobelco
Sumitomo
John Deere
Case Construction
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Mini Excavator
Small Excavator
Medium-sized Excavator
Large-sized Excavator
Segment by Application
Building/Real Estate
Public Utilities
Mining & Oil Well
