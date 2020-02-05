Eyewear Packaging Market: Key Factors Impacting Growth During 2017 – 2027

Eyewear has now besides being necessity as in the case of power glasses or spectacles have also gained traction due to emerging fashion trend as well as changing environment in the form of sun glasses and goggles. Eyewear are fragile commodities and hence require safe packaging that ensures the product safety during transportation and storage. The manufacturer of the eyewear packages are therefore involved in producing user friendly, attractive packaging that can ensure product safety as well as gain customer attention.

The various materials used for manufacturing eyewear packages include paper, plastic, leather and fibers. These materials are designed to best suit the product and ensure the product delivery without any tamper. Attributed by these properties the global eyewear packaging market is anticipated to grow both in value and volume throughout the forecast period.

Eyewear Packaging Market – Dynamics

Eyewear has become a commodity that is used by almost everyone irrespective of age and gender. This has contributed in the burgeoning growth of eyewear market globally. This rise in global eyewear market is expected to translate into the increasing demand for allied products such as packages for eyewear between 2017 & 2025. The increasing demand for power glasses in parallel with the emerging trend for sun glasses and goggles are expected to drive the eyewear packaging market over the forecast period.

The eyewear packages are manufactured in various styles and designs which includes eva cases, soft pouch, round boxes, bespoke boxes, triangle boxes and slide open boxes. The various materials used to manufacture eyewear packages includes kraft paper, plastic and leather. Leather is extensively used material for glasses and spectacle cases due to its hard wearing nature and flexibility. Leather glass cases offer a luxurious aesthetic and tactility. However, cases manufactured using plastics are relatively cheap and therefore are in higher demand in most part of the world. The use of these materials helps the manufacturer to design the product in more attractive manner contributing to the increasing demand for the eyewear packages throughout the forecast period.

Eyewear Packaging Market – Region Wise Outlook

On the basis of geographical regions, the global eyewear packaging market is divided into following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

The increasing use of the eye glasses across all age group is anticipated to drive the market of eyewear packaging across the globe throughout the forecast period. The two emerging economies, India and China contributes about 36% to the global population and therefore is expected to witness a hike in the demand for the eyewear packaging over the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to follow Asia Pacific in terms of demand for the eyewear packaging owing to its established market. Latin American countries is also expected to show relatively slower growth in the eyewear packaging market owing to its prevailing economy. However, European countries and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to witness a sluggish growth in the market of eyewear packaging throughout the forecast period attributed by the prevailing stagnant economy in these regions.

Eyewear Packaging Market – Key Players

The key players in the eyewear packaging market includes Aesop Technologies, Inc., Well Packaging Limited, PROCESSO PLAST ENTERPRISE PVT. LTD., Kling GmbH, Wuxi Tianen Spectacles Case Co.Ltd.

