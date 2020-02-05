Fabric Conditioners Market Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The latest report on “Fabric Conditioners Market (Product Type – Liquid Softener, Dryer Sheet, and Other Product Types; Distribution Channel – Store-based Retailing, and Online Retailing; Applications – Residential, and Commercial): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global fabric conditioners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Fabric conditioners are prepared with fragrance and stabilizers such as chloride, bronopol, and formaldehyde, to soften clothes and provide them long-lasting fragrance. It is one of the fastest-growing products in the laundry care market due to its benefits. It is used to treat clothes as it lightly conditions the fibers of the fabric and helps them maintain smoothness, and thus retain the natural elasticity of the cloth.

Fabric conditioners also provide long-lasting fragrance to clothes and create clothes less static. The fabric conditioners may affect the softness and quality of the clothes in the long run, due to the artificial chemicals which are utilized for their production. Therefore, manufacturers are moving toward the production of eco-friendly conditioners that involve production with the help of natural ingredients.

Growing disposable income and increasing the purchasing power of consumers are the major driving factor for the fabric conditioners market. Furthermore, factors such as aggressive advertising by MNC companies, convenience in usage, and the increasing market penetration of washing machines are other driving factors for the market. The growth in demand for multifunctional products that solve multiple purposes aids in rapid growth in demand for fabric conditioners in the market.

However, fabric conditioners’ fragrances can affect on health that hampers the growth of the fabric conditioners market. Moreover, the high demand for eco-friendly fabric conditioners is expected to provide wide growth opportunities to the market players.

The Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Fabric Conditioners Market

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominates the global fabric conditioners market owing to rising disposable income especially in developing countries such as China and India. The factors such as growth in population, increase in the demand for clothing coupled with the rise in popularity of long-lasting softeners are boosting the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. North America and Europe expected to grow with a healthy CAGR due to the increase in the consumption of fabric softeners in the laundry and textile industry.

Segment Covered

The report on the global fabric conditioners market covers segments such as product type, distribution channel, and applications. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include liquid softener, dryer sheet, and other product types. On the basis of distribution channels, the sub-markets include store-based retailing and online retailing. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include residential, and commercial.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Colgate-Palmolive Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Kao Corporation, Nakoma Products, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever PLC, LG Household and Healthcare, and other companies.

