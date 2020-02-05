Flight inspection solutions are designed to provide a cost-effective, high-quality, proven solution that guarantees the integrity of the aircraft system and offers safety of radio navigation aid and radar aid to customers. In the past, flight inspectors verified the precision of light beacons observed while flying. These beacons offer visual direction and enable pilots to fly at night. Flight inspection solutions have replaced flight inspectors in checking beacons. Flight inspection solutions are also used for the testing and verification of navigational aid as well as the authentication of all performance-based navigation (PBN) processes. Flight inspection solutions are mainly used by air navigation service providers and airport operators with an aim to deliver a safe and timely service of the highest standards with negligible disturbance.

The global flight inspection solutions market is expanding at a rapid pace mainly due to the development in airport infrastructure and a rise in the construction of new airports. An increase in air passenger traffic is leading to a rise in new airport developments and infrastructure development at existing airports across the world. In addition, a rise in emphasis on commissioning and routine inspection operations is likely to boost the global flight inspection solutions market. The demand for flight inspection solutions is on the rise, specifically in the government and defense sector, due to increasing defense budgets and upgrade of defense airports. This is anticipated to propel the global flight inspection solutions market in forthcoming years. However, adapting to the new process for calibration and validation of GPS-enabled navigational techniques are likely to hamper the growth of the flight inspection solutions market.

Rise in the number of defense airports and tactical forward airbases due to an increase in investment in military infrastructure are projected to offer attractive opportunities to the flight inspection solutions market in near term. Furthermore, rise in adoption of advanced technologies associated with flight procedure capabilities is expected to boost demand for flight inspection solutions across the world.

The global flight inspection solutions market can be segmented based on component, end-user, and geography. In terms of component, the market can be classified into system and services. The system segment can be further categorized into fixed system, ground-based system, and mobile system. The services segment can be divided into commissioning, routine, and special inspections. Based on end-user, the market can be classified into government, industrial, and commercial. Among these end-users, government sector is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the flight inspections solutions market over the forecast period. This is due to emphasis of the U.S. government on spending on advanced solutions in order to provide enhanced civil security to passengers. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in demand for enhanced solutions among emerging nations such as China, India, and Japan for providing innovative, flexible, and personalized services to improve their civilian and military security is expected to augment the market in the region. Further, a rise in need for reliable procedure and proper maintenance of aircraft is likely to propel the growth of the flight inspection solutions market in the region. However, Europe region is also anticipated to contribute significant share in the flight inspection solutions market.

Major players operating in the global flight inspection solutions market include Textron, Inc., Bombardier Inc., Airfield Technology, Inc., Aerodata AG, Norwegian Special Mission AS, Saab Automobile AB, NXT LLC, Safran S.A., Cobham Flight Inspection Limited, Radiola Airspace, and ENAV S.p.A.