Folding Gluing Machines Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2028

Riding on the steady demand over the recent past due to the successful intervention of industrial automation, automatic folding gluing machines hold clear dominance over semi-automatic counterparts in the folding gluing machines landscape. Steady adoption of semi-automatic folding gluing machines however prevails among SMEs targeting higher production line efficiency.

A new research intelligence report published by Future Market Insights offers a deep-dive view of the folding gluing machines landscape, delivering exclusive insights on the most impactful push and pull factors associated with revenue growth.

Key Insights Drawn from the Global Folding Gluing Machines Market Report

The global revenue through folding gluing machines will surpass a value of US$ 5 Bn by this year’s end, witnessing a moderate Y-o-Y growth of around 4% over 2017.

Straight line and crash lock fold types of folding gluing machines collectively hold a massive value share of over 60%.

Food and beverages register maximum consumption of folding gluing machines.

Highest growth potential exists in Asia Pacific, in terms of adoption of folding gluing machines.

Sales of automatic folding gluing machines account for more than 80% of the total market revenue.

Introduction of more compatible, communicative, and ergonomically designed folding gluing machines is trending the market, targeting enhanced productivity at reduced costs.

Customized corrugated packaging trend in the E-commerce/E-tail world is playing a vital role in fueling sales of innovative folding gluing machines.

Convenience Foods Uphold F&B to Remain Largest End Use Sector Utilizing Folding Gluing Machines

In 2017, the global consumer expenditure on food and beverage products was registered roughly around US$ 6.5 trillion, i.e. nearly 8.5% of the GDP. F&B sector accounts for a remunerative 55% share in the folding gluing machines landscape, according to the Future Market Insights’ study.

Food sector, the top consumer of folding gluing machines, is witnessing a prominent push to revenue generation through dry foods and snacks segment. “The popular wave of processed, packaged, and convenience foods is substantially driving the demand for folding gluing machines worldwide, especially in developing Asian economies where the growth is likely to be concentrated in the near future,” explains a senior research analyst at FMI.

Moreover, frozen and chilled food products are contributing a sizable revenue share to folding gluing machines market . The analyst uncovers, “Non-alcoholic beverages continue to bring in lucrative business opportunities for folding gluing machines manufacturers, enabling beverages segment to secure the second end user sport in folding gluing machines market”.

Rewarding Opportunities Reside in APAC, 1/3rd of Region’s Revenue Belongs to India & ASEAN Countries

The regulatory bodies based in Asian economies are pushing investments in manufacturing sector which have been translating into steadily growing demand for folding gluing machines in recent years. As reported by FMI’s study on global folding gluing machines landscape, India and ASEAN countries collectively account for around 1/3rd share in Asia Pacific’s market value.

Strong presence of a large number of F&B manufacturers within the region are predominantly shaping the adoption pattern of folding gluing machines. Moreover, India’s per capita packaging consumption was on an average 5.5 kg in 2017, pointing to an ample opportunities for folding gluing machines adoption.

Western European market for folding gluing machines is driven by favorable orientation of manufacturers towards industrial automation. North American market is however expanding at a relatively lower pace owing to consistently falling beverage consumption levels.

Leading manufacturers of folding gluing machines are investing considerable R&D efforts in innovating existing product lines for a decent competitive edge. While reduction of the overall change-over time takes up the spotlight, advanced technology integration also remains one of the key strategies of companies. MNCs are prudently focusing on tapping in to lucrative opportunities in developing Asian economies. Merging with regional leaders or acquiring unorganized regional players are currently the preferred strategic moves of manufacturers of folding gluing machines. FMI’s report on global folding gluing machines market provides deep dive insights on the competitive landscape and various other aspects related to the folding gluing machine landscape.