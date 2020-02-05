Forensic Technologies and Services Market: Global Industry Top Key Players are Agilent Technologies, Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN and Eurofins

This study offers a latest published report on “Global Forensic Technologies and Services Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The abstract includes business overview, product offering, and revenue share, the quantity of production, required raw material strategies, and service offering of the dominant players.

Forensic technology is used to identify, collect and analyze electronic information to support investigation and discovery needs.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of over 36.0% of the market owing to the increasing rate of violent crimes across this region. There has been a significant increase in the adoption of forensics by private companies and law enforcement agencies amongst various sectors including healthcare in this region, thereby attracting a higher share. Development of sophisticated and supportive healthcare infrastructure has led to improvement in efficiency of forensic studies and is anticipated to boost the market.

The global forensic technologies and services market is highly fragmented and the top key players have used various strategies such as new product launches, sales, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

Agilent Technologies

Promega

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN

Eurofins

LGC Forensics

NMS Labs

MSAB

This report focuses on the global forensic technologies and services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Laboratory Forensic Technology

Portable Forensic Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmacogenetics

Biodefense & Biosurveillance

Judicial/Law Enforcement

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Forensic Technologies and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Forensic Technologies and Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

