Freight Transport Management Market: Global Industry Top Key Players are JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, Accenture, DSV – Global Transport and Logistics, CEVA Logistics and Descartes Systems Group

This study offers a latest published report on “Global Freight Transport Management Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The abstract includes business overview, product offering, and revenue share, the quantity of production, required raw material strategies, and service offering of the dominant players.

Freight Transport Management market report is an in-depth study on how the status is and will be for the Machinery Equipment and Devices industry. This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies.

The global Freight Transport Management market report also gives a deep knowledge of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends while also showing the CAGR levels for the Forecast years 2018-2025. The global market report includes all the profiles of leading companies and brands that are driving the market with their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations. Freight Transport Management Industry SWOT analysis is used to find the market drivers and restrains.

The global Freight Transport Management market is highly fragmented and the top key players have used various strategies such as new product launches, sales, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

JDA Software

Manhattan Associates

CTSI – Global

Accenture

Descartes Systems Group

DSV

High Jump Software

CEVA Logistics

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report presents the worldwide Freight Transport Management market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Freight Transportation Cost Management

Freight Security and Monitoring System

Freight Mobility Solution

Freight Operation Management Solution

Freight 3PL Solutions

Warehouse Management System

Market segment by Application, split into

Road Freight

Rail Freight

Waterborne Freight

Air Freight

Report Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Freight Transport Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Freight Transport Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Freight Transport Management market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

