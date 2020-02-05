Researchmoz added latest report “Frontier Pharma: Schizophrenia – Diverse First-in-Class Pipeline Shows Promise for Treatment of Negative and Cognitive Symptoms”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.



Schizophrenia is a chronic mental disorder that affects 1% of the population – equivalent to 51 million people worldwide – and is ranked among the top 10 causes of disability in developed countries. It is a debilitating condition that affects those afflicted, their families and society as a whole.

In 2013, the direct and indirect cost of schizophrenia to US society was estimated to be $155 billion. Despite this, the schizophrenia pipeline is relatively small. This is indicative of a low level of R&D funding and investment in schizophrenia, most likely due to a poor understanding of the underlying mechanisms of the disease, which hinders the development of effective pharmaceutical drugs.

There are marketed pharmaceutical products that are effective in treating the positive symptoms of schizophrenia, but none are available for the treatment of negative and cognitive symptoms. There is no single pharmacological drug that addresses all the symptoms of schizophrenia, and therefore it is likely that in the future combined treatments based on pharmacogenetics will be used to provide a tailored approach.

As such there is a strong rationale for continued R&D investment in schizophrenia therapeutics, due to the high levels of unmet need across a large population. This report assesses first-in-class innovation across the schizophrenia pipeline.

– Innovation within schizophrenia is relatively small. What are the unmet needs across this therapy area?

– There are 160 products in the pipeline for schizophrenia. What proportion of these products are first-in-class? How does first-in-class innovation vary by indication, development stage and molecular target class?

– Although the first-in-class pipeline is small in comparison with other CNS-related disorders, it is relatively diverse, with numerous molecular targets. Which first-in-class targets have been identified as most promising for schizophrenia?

– A total of 77 licensing deals and 44 development deals related to schizophrenia have been completed since 2006. Does schizophrenia attract high-value deals? Which first-in-class products have no prior deal involvement?

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape. This includes a comprehensive study of symptoms, epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, co-morbidities and complications, diagnosis and treatment options.

– Visualize the composition of the schizophrenia market in terms of dominant molecule types and molecular targets, highlighting what the current unmet needs are and how they can be addressed. This knowledge allows a competitive understanding of gaps in the market.

– Analyze the schizophrenia pipeline and stratify by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

– Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class targets. Using a proprietary matrix, first-in-class products have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential. Promising first-in-class targets have been reviewed in greater detail.

– Recognize commercial opportunities in the schizophrenia deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals, and identifying schizophrenia therapies that have not yet been involved in deals, and that may provide potential investment opportunities.

