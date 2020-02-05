Global 4k TV to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2025

The latest report on “4k TV Market (Technology – LCD/IPS, OLED, and Quantum Dot; Screen Size – Below 55 Inches, 55-65 Inches, and Above 65 Inches; End-use – Residential, and Commercial): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global 4k TV market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.16% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13407

Rapid advancements in technology are shifting the dynamics of the consumer electronics segment. The innovative products developed by the evolving technology offers the customers comfort and better experience. The television industry has witnessed drastic changes in the past decade due to the development of LCD, LED, OLED and AMOLED technologies. The 4K TVs are the latest offering developed by the manufacturers, which produce ultra-high-definition pictures.

The 4k TV market is highly competitive and consolidated in nature. Only a few of the leading market players have command over a large part of market share. The key players in the market including Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Sharp Corporation and others are focusing on developing new panel technologies to offer cost-efficient and energy-efficient displays with better resolution.

The growing adoption of streaming services for entertainment is majorly driving the 4k TV market. High penetration of internet and growing content on streaming platforms help the streaming services to catch the pace with conventional TV cable platforms. Moreover, the growing use of ultra-high definition camcorders and cameras for shooting by filmmakers is expected to boost the growth of the 4k TV market. To offer the audience better and real to the life experience, filmmakers and production houses are using advanced and ultra-high-definition cameras for shooting.

The images shot on these cameras are experienced better on ultra-high-definition displays such as 4K TVs. Furthermore, the availability of high definition content players such as Blu-ray players augmented the growth of the 4k TV market. However, the high overall cost is the major restraining factor for the growth of the 4k TV market. Nevertheless, the increasing application in telepresence & telemedicine and military intelligence gathering & monitoring is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players in the 4k TV market.

Asia-Pacific Held the Highest Market Share, Dominating the Global 4k TV Market

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share, dominating the global 4k TV market. The dominance of Asia-Pacific attributed to the increasing disposable income, increasing demand for consumer electronics, increased adoption of new technological solutions, and increasing competition among 4K television vendors. Moreover, the higher penetration of 4K TVs coupled with low price offerings by vendors is expected to boost the growth of the 4k TV market in Asia-Pacific.

Segment Covered

The report on the global 4k TV market covers segments such as technology, screen size, and end-use. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include LCD/IPS, OLED, and quantum dot. On the basis of screen size, the sub-markets include below 55 inches, 55-65 inches, and above 65 inches. On the basis of end-use, the sub-markets include residential, and commercial.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer-goods-packaging/global-4k-tv-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Vu Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TTE Technology, Inc., Sceptre Inc., and Other Companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the 4k TV.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.