Global 8 bit microcontroller Market 2023: Scope Of The Study, Research Objective, Assumption and Limitation, Market Structure With Forecast

The global 8 bit microcontroller market is projected to register a CAGR of about 5.11% during the forecast period to 2023.

The 8 bit microcontroller market report covers top key players, market segmentation, revenue, sales volume, and competitive analysis.

The worldwide 8 bit microcontroller market showcase is anticipated to enlist a CAGR of about 5.11 % amid the estimate time frame 2023.

8 bit microcontroller Market by Companies:

Cypress Communications Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Renesas Electronics, Stmicroelectronics NV, Zilog Inc, Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies Ag, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated Products

And Many More…

8 bit microcontroller Market Segment by Regions includes:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America

Middle East and Africa.

8 bit microcontroller Market Key Developments: Key Developments:

June 2017: Microchip introduced the industrys first Microcontroller Unit with integrated 2D GPU and integrated DDR2 memory for ground-breaking graphics capabilities, which gives customers the ability to increase their applications color resolution and display size (up to 12 inches) with easy-to-use microcontroller (MCU) based resources and tools including the MPLAB Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and MPLAB Harmony Software Framework.

May 2017: Renesas Electronics launched R9J02G012 controller that enables device-to-device authentication in support of safer USB power delivery ecosystem.