Global Animal Feed Additives Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

The latest report on Animal Feed Additives Market (by type(antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, antibiotics, binders), livestock(swine, cattle, poultry, aquatic animals )) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of animal feed additives.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure animal feed additives cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential animal feed additives growth factors. According to the report, the global animal feed additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Animal Feed Additives Market: Insights

The report identified that the global animal feed additives market is driven by factors such as raising awareness about the health benefits of feed additives among the consumers, new product launches and innovations by leading companies, and rapid commercialization in the animal industry. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes regulatory aspects that feed additives manufacturers need to comply with.

Significantly increasing investment in Research & Development by leading players such as BASF, Cargill, and ADM anticipated showing growth opportunities for the leading players. Control over the cost of raw material is the major challenge for leading players to expand further during the forecast period.

Animal Feed Additives Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global animal feed additives market by additive types, by livestock and region. The segmentation based on the type of additives includes antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, antibiotics, binders, and others. On the basis of livestock, the market is segmented as swine, cattle, poultry, aquatic animals and others.

Animal Feed Additives Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Cargill Inc., BASF SE, ADM, Evonik Industries, Novozymes, Alltech Inc., Adisseo France, Chr. Hansen, Invivo NSA, Koninklijke DSM N.V, and Nutreco N.V.

