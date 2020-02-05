Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market 2018 |Growth With Top Manufactures: NVIDIA, Google, IBM,Microsoft, General Vision, Enlitic,Next IT, Welltok, IcarbonX, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, GE, Siemens,Johnson & Johnson
Feb 19 (New-York)– Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the use of algorithms and software to approximate human cognition in the analysis of complex medical data. Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the use of algorithms and software to approximate human cognition in the analysis of complex medical data. Specifically, AI is the ability for computer algorithms to approximate conclusions without direct human input.
Get Sample Copy Of Report At https://www.researchreportsinc.com/sample-request?id=234971 .
According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcaremarket will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2018. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcarebusiness, shared in Chapter 3. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3:
- NVIDIA
- IBM
- Microsoft
- General Vision
- Enlitic
- Next IT
- Welltok
- ICarbonX
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- GE
- Siemens
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic
- Careskore
- Zephyr Health
- Oncora Medical
- Sentrian
- Bay Labs
- Deep Genomics
- Cloudmedx
For Any Query, Click At https://researchreportsinc.com/enquiry?id=234971 .
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcaremarket by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcarevalue generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7: Hardware, Software
For Assured Discount, Click At https://www.researchreportsinc.com/check-discount?id=234971 .
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8: Patient Data and Risk Analysis, Lifestyle Management and Monitoring, Precision Medicine, In-Patient Care and Hospital Management, Medical Imaging and Diagnosis, Drug Discovery, Virtual Assistant, Wearables, Research
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries etc.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Purchase Report Now At https://researchreportsinc.com/checkout/?add-to-cart=234971&&attribute_pa_choose-license=single-user&&quantity=1 .
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Scope of the Report
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare by Players
Chapter 4: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare by Regions
Chapter 5: Americas
Chapter 6: APAC
Chapter 7: Europe
Chapter 8: Middle East & Africa
Chapter 9: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter 10: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter 11: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Forecast
Chapter 12: Key Players Analysis
Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion
Contact Us
David,
Sales Manager,
US / Canada Toll Free: +18554192424
UK :+4403308087757
Email: [email protected]