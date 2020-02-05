Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Enhance Demand, opportunities and Competitive Analysis by 2025: Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Facebook, Siemens Baidu, Inc., GE

Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Statistical Overview Report 2018 gives an outstanding tool for market Survey, openings, and vital key and strategic basic leadership. This report perceives that in this quickly advancing and competitive scenario by up-coming data on the basis of research execution and settled on basic choices for development and benefit. It gives data on Latest trends and advancements and sheds light on various sectors, limitations and advancements, and on the evolving structure of the market.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Robots Market accounted for USD 3.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Well known players of artificial intelligence robots market are Google, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Apple, Facebook, Siemens Baidu, Inc., GE, Welltok, Inc., General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Next IT, iCarbonX, Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, H2O.ai, Samsung Electronics America, Xilinx, Iteris, Inc., Atomwise, Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, Raven Industries, Sensely Lifegraph, Qualcomm, Wikitude, Basler AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Cognex Corporation, Avigilon and others.

Market Segments

Based on technology, the market is segmented into

machine learning,

natural language processing (NLP), and

context awareness and computer vision

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Based on robots, the market is segmented into

industrial and

service robots

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware is sub segmented into

storage devices,

network devices and

processors

The software is sub segmented into AI platforms and AI solutions.

Based on end user, the market can be segmented into

Manufacturing,

Healthcare,

BFSI,

Research and academia,

Transportation,

Retail and e-commerce and others (oil and gas, and advertising)

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

High adoption of robots for personal use such as companionship and entertainment.

Increasing aging population worldwide boosting the demand for AI-based robots for elderly assistance.

Huge implementation and investment costs.

Data inefficiency in building proper AI algorithms.

Support from governments worldwide to develop modern technologies.

