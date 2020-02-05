Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Enhance Demand, opportunities and Competitive Analysis by 2025: Top Players are Zebra Technologies, Honeywell, Datalogic, TOSHIBA TEC Corporation, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., Epson America Inc

Our updated research report on the Automatic Identification and Data Capture market analyses the critical aspects of the focus market based on the changing industry situation, market demands and business development strategies used by the prominent Key vendors. The Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market is a synopsis to the study of ICT industry and the report also provides valuable insights about the leading drivers, upcoming trends, applications and challenges, determined by our Experts. SWOT analysis is the method to tell any market’s strengths and weaknesses (i.e. drivers and restrains) so that you know on what to stick and what to avoid, this report not only consists SWOT analysis but also provides with the CAGR value fluctuation on the Forecast period of 2018-2025. The various advantages offered by the Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market is driving the growth of the market. The Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market vendors are focusing on developing advanced innovative products that meet the demand in the market.

The Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market accounted for USD 36.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025..

Well known players of Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market are Zebra Technologies, Honeywell, Datalogic, TO Bluebird, Inc., Godex International, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., Epson America Inc., Newland EMEA, Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd., Godex International, Code Corporation, TOSHIBA TEC Corporation, Toshiba, SATO America, SATO Worldwide, JADAK Tech, Axicon Auto ID Limited, Omron Microscan, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., Epson UK Ltd, Epson Singapore, Alien Technology, Avery Dennison, Newland EMEA, Newland ID SA, Seagull Scientific, Better Online Solutions, Riotec Co. Ltd., Synaptics Incorporated, CVISION Technologies, Inc., Plasco ID, Savi Technology, Panasonic, Panasonic USA, Panasonic UK, Panasonic Asia Pacific, Panasonic Canada and others.

Market Segments

Based on geography, the botnet detection market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into

hardware,

software and services

Based on product, the market is segmented into

barcodes,

magnetic stripe cards,

smart cards,

optical character recognition (OCR) systems,

RFID products,

biometric systems

Barcodes can be sub segmented into barcode scanners and barcode printers. Smart cards can be sub segmented into contact smart cards and contactless smart cards. RFID products can be sub segmented into RFID Scanners, RFID Printers and RFID Tags. Biometric systems can be sub segmented into iris recognition systems, face recognition systems and voice recognition systems.

Based on vertical, the market is segmented into

manufacturing,

retail,

transportation & logistics,

banking & finance,

healthcare,

government and others

Manufacturing is sub segmented into smartphone manufacturers, automotive and food and beverages. Retail segment is sub segmented into warehouses, supermarkets and e-commerce companies. Transportation and logistics is sub segmented into public transport, courier and postal services and freight forwarding.

Competitive Analysis

The global automatic identification and data capture market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of automatic identification and data capture market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Growing e-commerce industry.

Increasing use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition.

Rising government regulations supporting high adoption of AIDC solutions.

High deployment cost of AIDC solutions.

Malware attacks and security breaches followed by data theft.

