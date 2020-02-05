Global Automotive Ceramics Market Analysis and Outlook 2017 | Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends Till 2022

Executive Summary

Increasing government regulations regarding emission of greenhouse gases and various other hazardous pollutants along with the growing focus on electric, hybrid vehicles has led to the growth of automotive ceramics market.

Market for Advanced ceramic in automotive industry is growing steadily on account of stringent government regulations regarding emission control as well as fuel economy standards. Respiratory and lung diseases such as Asthma, Leukemic, and Pulmonary Cancer etc. are gaining prominence among both adult and aged population. Air pollution caused due to transportation sector has been a major contributor.

Among the segments, the market is expected to be driven by ceramic engine accessories on account of increasing government regulations concerning vehicle emission. Ceramic sensors are also anticipated to witness ample growth, owing to the technological advancements leading to higher adoption rates.

While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to increasing number of vehicle production in the region coupled with increasing government norms concerning air pollution.

Global Automotive Ceramic Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.52% during 2017 2022F, on account of rising environmental awareness among the population.

North America region remains the major market among all the regions. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth driven by the countries such as Japan, India and China.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, Global Automotive Ceramics Market Sizing, Growth, Application (Ceramic Sensors, Engine Accessories, Ceramic Coatings): Analysis and Outlook (2017-2022), Global Automotive Ceramics market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~8.52% during 2017 – 2022. On the basis of market segment, Global Automotive Ceramics Market has been segmented By Applications (Ceramic Sensors, Ceramic Engine Accessories, Ceramic Coatings and Others); By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, India)

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Automotive Ceramics Market

Ceramic Sensors

Ceramic Engine Accessories

Ceramic Coatings

Regional Markets N. America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Automotive Ceramics Market

Ceramic Sensors

Ceramic Engine Accessories

Ceramic Coatings

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Automotive Ceramics Market

Ceramic Sensors

Ceramic Engine Accessories

Ceramic Coatings

Other Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Policy and Regulation

Company Analysis – Morgan Advanced Materials, Kyocera, CeramTec, IBIDEN CO., Ltd., Corning Inc., CoorsTek Solutions, Ceradyne Inc., Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Dyson Technical Ceramic Ltd., Elan Technology

