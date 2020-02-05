Global Basmati Rice Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Basmati Rice Market (by species (white and brown), application (food, cosmetic and personal care), sales channel (modern trade, convenience store, online store, traditional grocery stores)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of basmati rice.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure basmati rice cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential basmati rice growth factors. According to the report the global basmati rice market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Basmati is long, slender-grained aromatic rice, originated in India. It considered a staple food of a specific society and is consumed as an everyday meal or in every meal. Basmati rice is divided into two types mainly as white and brown rice. Brown version of basmati rice is considered healthier than the white version due to brown rice is high in soluble fiber and less in calories. This type of rice is different than the other because it contains protein, carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins and minerals and less fat.

Basmati rice has many health benefits, and it is good for dieters or people with medical issues. Some of the best Indian varieties of basmati rice are Basmati 370, Basmati 217, Hanuman Basmati, Taraori (Karnal, Local, HBC–19), Ranbir Basmati (IET 11348), Kasturi (IET 8580), Dehradun (Type 3), Mahi Suganda.

Rice is the staple food of most of the people residing in Asian countries. Hence there is a high demand for basmati rice in these countries owing to its taste and health benefits offered by basmati rice. This is a major factor that drives the basmati rice market significantly. The benefits of eating basmati rice are, it prevents cancer cell formation, maintaining a healthy weight, promote heart health, lower blood pressure promotes healthy brain function is fuelling the market growth.

However, the high price of basmati rice compared to other rice varieties can hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing demand for rice as a staple food of more than half of the world populations is projected to provide significant growth opportunities for the leading key players in the basmati rice market in the near future.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific region accounted to be the leading region in the basmati rice market owing to the high yield of paddy crops. In addition, India has the highest production of basmati rice and exports basmati rice in various parts of the world, which also boosts the market in the Asia Pacific region. India accounts for over 70% of the world’s basmati rice production. Europe and Japan are also expected to maintain steady growth during the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on the global basmati rice market covers segments such as species, application, and sales channel. On the basis of species, the global basmati rice market is categorized into white and brown. On the basis of application, the global basmati rice market is categorized into food, cosmetic and personal care. On the basis of the sales channel, the global basmati rice market is categorized into modern trade, convenience stores, online stores, traditional grocery stores, and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global basmati rice market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the basmati rice market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the basmati rice market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the basmati rice market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.