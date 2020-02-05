Global Biotech Flavors Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

The latest report on Biotech Flavors Market (by flavor (vanilla and vanillin, fruity flavor), form (liquid, powder, and paste), application (dairy products, confectionery products, non-dairy ice-cream, bakery products, and nutraceuticals)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of biotech flavors.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure biotech flavors cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential biotech flavors growth factors. According to the report the global biotech flavors market is growing with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2023. The global biotech flavors market was worth USD 435.5 million in 2015.

Biotech Flavors Market: Insights

The report identified that the global biotech flavors market is driven by factors such as high consumer awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of biotech flavors coupled with rising health consciousness among consumers.

Moreover, the biotech flavors market is driven by biotech processes such as plant tissue culture, microbial fermentation, and bio-conversion enable conversion of fruits and vegetable ingredients into flavors without having any adverse impact on nutritional value. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes the low-shelf life of the biotech flavors.

Various health benefits associated with biotech flavors such as the reduced risk of metabolic disease and enhancement of antioxidant level anticipated showing growth opportunities for the leading players. Increasing the shelf life of biotech flavors is the major challenge for manufacturers to expand further.

Biotech Flavors Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report segments the global biotech flavors market by flavor, by form, by application and region. The segmentation based on flavor includes vanilla and vanillin, fruity flavor, and other flavors. On the basis of form, the market is segmented as liquid, powder, and paste. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into dairy products, confectionery products, non-dairy ice-cream, bakery products, and nutraceuticals.

Biotech Flavors Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Givaudan, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Bell Flavors and Fragrances, Symrise AG, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

