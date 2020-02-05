Researchmoz added latest report “Global Bone Densitometer Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.



Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA, previously DEXA) is a means of measuring bone mineral density (BMD). Two X-ray beams, with different energy levels, are aimed at the patient’s bones. When soft tissue absorption is subtracted out, the bone mineral density (BMD) can be determined from the absorption of each beam by bone. Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry is the most widely used and most thoroughly studied bone density measurement technology.

In the global bone densitometer devices market, the North America and Asia Pacific market hold the leading position and see a high potiential in growth. The Northe America market is expected to reach US$138 Mn in values in 2025.

The global Bone Densitometer Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bone Densitometer Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Bone Densitometer Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bone Densitometer Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Bone Densitometer Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bone Densitometer Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

GE

Hologic

Beammed

Osteosys

Diagnostic Medical System SA

Swissray International

Medonica

Osteometer Meditech

Market size by Product

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DXA)

Peripheral Dual Energy X-Ray

Absorptiometry (pDXA)

Quantitative Ultrasound (QUS)

Others

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bone Densitometer Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bone Densitometer Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bone Densitometer Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Bone Densitometer Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bone Densitometer Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bone Densitometer Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

