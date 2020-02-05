Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market to reach 65903.93 K USD by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2019-2024 : Tekna, BNNT, BN Nano, Nan Integris

Press Release – 05 Feb 2019

Boron nitride nanotubes (BNNTs) are structurally analogous to carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and possess equally impressive mechanical properties along with a different set of multifunctional properties including higher thermal stability than CNTs, wide band gap, electrical insulation, polarizability, high neutron absorption cross-section, and transparency in the visible region.

The global production of BNNTs increased from 117.8 g in 2013 to 35954.9 g in 2018, at a CAGR of 213.99%.The global BNNTs market is valued at 38449.38 K USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 65903.93 K USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2017 and 2025.

North America plays an important role in global BNNTs market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of BNNTs. The industry originated in the United States, and the United States has an absolute market share in the global market.

Boron nitride nanotubes reinforced with polymers have been shown to be even stronger than carbon nanotube composite counterparts. Like carbon, boron nitride can form single atom thick sheets that can roll up into cylinders to create nanotubes. Boron nitride nanotubes alone are almost as strong as carbon nanotubes, but their real advantage in a composite material is how strongly they can bind polymers.

However, the major drawback of boron nitride nanotubes is their cost. They sell for about 1100 USD/per gram in 2017, while carbon nanotubes cost between $10 and $20 per gram. The main reason boron nitride nanotubes are so expensive is because production volumes are still low. How to improve production efficiency is the key to reducing costs.



The worldwide market for Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 55 million US$ in 2024, from 38 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

– Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tekna

BNNT

BN Nano

Nan Integris

– Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Market Segment by Type, covers

70%-90% Purity

90%-98% Purity

98% Purity

– Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Advanced Aerospace Materials

Synthetic and Biomedical

Piezoelectric Material

Other

