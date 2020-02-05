Global Casino Gaming Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The latest report on “Casino Gaming Market (Casino Type – Land-based Casino Gaming, and Online Casino Gaming; Casino Gaming Type – Poker, Blackjack, Slot Machines, Roulettes, Craps, and Others Casino Gaming Types; End Users – Gambling Enthusiasts, Social Exuberants, Dabblers, Lottery Loyalists, and Unengaged Audience): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.”

The global casino industry has experienced huge growth in the last few years and it is fueled by the introduction of mobile online gaming and various other social apps. The use of virtual reality (VR) has seen a massive increase in the last year. The improvements in casino technology have intended VR is more affordable and accessible than ever.

VR casinos can lead to a more immersive online gaming solution that allows the player to feel like they are really at a live casino. The live casinos reporting increased traffic and profit in the casino industry. The players enjoy the extra human interaction that lives online casinos offer. Live dealers, real-time video and real casino equipment help online players to feel like they are at casinos and gambling with real equipment.

Technological innovations and creativity in the casino industry is the major driving factor for the casino gaming market. Furthermore, factors such as changing lifestyle, increasing tourism and shift in consumer gambling habits are other driving factors for the market. A casino is more of a tourist attraction and an indoor amusement zone.

A large number of countries are enabling regulations to support the growth of casinos because they are becoming very popular and are contributing considerably to a country’s economy in the form of tax. The rise in the popularity of gambling apps and social gambling is fueling the market growth. However, cyber-attacks during online gaming is restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the shifting of gamblers to participate in casino gaming through online platforms is anticipated to provide large opportunities to the market players.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the global casino gaming market owing to the increasing number of new casinos in Macau and Singapore. North America is the second-largest market for casino gaming due to the presence of one of the biggest and popular casino gaming destinations in Las Vegas.

Segment Covered

The report on the global casino gaming market covers segments such as casino type, casino gaming type, and end-users. On the basis of casino type, the sub-markets include land-based casino gaming and online casino gaming. On the basis of casino gaming type, the sub-markets include poker, blackjack, slot machines, roulettes, craps, and other casino gaming types. On the basis of end-users, the sub-markets include gambling enthusiasts, social exuberant, dabblers, lottery loyalists, and unengaged audience.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Galaxy Entertainment Group, Las Vegas Sands Corporation, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, MGM Resorts International, SJM Holdings Limited, 888 Holdings PLC, Delaware Park, Betfair Online Casino Games, Boyd Gaming Corporation, City of Dreams Manila, and other companies.

