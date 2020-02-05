Global Ceramic Packaging Market: New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2019-2025

The latest report on “Ceramic Packaging Market (Packaging Material – Glass Ceramic Packaging, and Non-glass Ceramic Packaging; End-user – Sanitation, Electronics, Housing and Construction, and Medical): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global ceramic packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ceramics comprise of natural materials such as quartz, clay, and kaolin. Ceramics has properties such as weight resistance and high warmth. Developments in packaging procedures by the key players in this field promote the growth of the ceramic packaging market. Companies operating in the global ceramic packaging market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that expand their market share.

The rising construction industry drives the growth of the ceramic packaging market. The surge in the use of ceramics for decoration purposes in the household stimulates the growth of the ceramic packaging market. The application of ceramics in dental procedures and the development of the ceramic textile sector promotes the growth of the ceramic packaging market. The growing adoption of eco-friendly material for packaging contributes to the growth of the ceramic packaging market.

In addition, increasing medical and healthcare devices industry, consumer electronics industry, and the rising use of electronics in automobiles boosts the growth of the ceramic packaging market. On the other side, the threat from substitutes hampers the growth of the ceramic packaging market. Moreover, innovative packaging solutions create several opportunities for the growth of the ceramic packaging market.

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Hold a Premium Share in the Global Ceramic Packaging Market

Based on geography, the global ceramic packaging market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global ceramic packaging market. Enhanced standard of living of people in countries like India and China drives the growth of the ceramic packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region. North America is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing use of ceramic packaging for the medical industry in North America contributes to the growth of the ceramic packaging market in North America. Europe is showing growth in the global ceramic packaging market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global ceramic packaging market covers segments such as packaging material and end-user. On the basis of packaging material, the sub-markets include glass-ceramic packaging and non-glass ceramic packaging. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include sanitation, electronics, housing and construction, and medical.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as AMETEK, Inc., Wade Ceramics Ltd., Materion Corporation, Remtec Inc., System Ceramics S.p.A., Aptasic SA, Kyocera Corp., NGK Insulators, Ltd., Santier Inc., Aerospace Semiconductor Inc., and other companies.

