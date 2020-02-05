Global Chia Seeds Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis, Outlook to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Chia Seeds Market (by product type (black chia seeds and white chia seeds), form (whole, grounded), application (food & beverages, nutraceuticals, animal feed, personal care products), distribution channel (store-based and non-store based)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of chia seeds. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure chia seeds cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential chia seeds growth factors.

Chia is a type of edible seed. Chia seeds on an average contain 6% water, 42% carbohydrates, 16% protein, and 31% fat. The fatty acids in chia seeds are highly unsaturated, with the major fats. These seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and the B vitamins thiamin and niacin. It has several health-related benefits as it has a high amount of nutrients with very few calories, rich sources of antioxidants, and protein. It also helps to reduce weights, and mitigate the risk of heart disease, and many more. Chia seeds are one of the most popular superfood ingredients between the health-conscious people.

The chia seeds have nutritional value and it also offers energy-boosting power. People can digest chia seeds easily if it is prepared properly. It also has versatile ingredients that add value to the recipes. The seeds offer high nutrition and medicinal value. Chia seeds have a good nutritional value that helps to keep the bone strong. It includes calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and protein. Also, chia seeds help to control the blood sugar due to its high fiber content and healthy fats.

The global chia seed market is anticipated to be driven by its nutritional and health-related properties and growing awareness about its health benefits among consumers. It is used as a food supplement. It is very popular in vegetarian and gluten-free diets. Chia seed has antioxidants content, that helps to prevent premature skin aging due to inflammation free radical damages. Chia seeds also regulate cholesterol and lower blood pressure. Moreover, it aids in digestion and it is a good remedy for people suffering from gastric problems. It is also used as a substitute for eggs.

However, excessive chia seed consumption can few health problems. On the basis of region, the Global Chia seeds market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounts for the major market share followed by the Asia Pacific region. The growing demand for chia seeds in the pharmaceutical and personal care industry is boosting the chia seeds market. Additionally, growing consumer preference of chia seed-based sports beverages and nutraceutical are influencing the demand of chia seeds in the developed countries. Furthermore, moderately growing awareness about its medicinal properties among common people, and increasing disposable income would support the sales of chia seeds in regions during the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on the global chia seeds market covers segments such as product type, form, application and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the global chia seeds market is categorized into black chia seeds and white chia seeds. On the basis of form the global chia seeds market is categorized into a whole, grounded and others. On the basis of application the global chia seeds market is categorized into food & beverages, nutraceuticals, animal feed, personal care products, and others. On the basis of the distribution channels, the global chia seeds market is categorized into store-based and non-store based.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global chia seeds market such as Benexia Europa S.A. (Belgium), The Chia Company (Australia), Chia Bia Slovakia S.R.O. (Slovakia), Naturkost Übelhör (Germany), ChiaCorp (U.S.), Bob’s Red Mill (U.S.), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), Navitas Organics, Spectrum Organics Products LLC and Garden of Life.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global chia seeds market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the chia seeds market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the chia seeds market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the chia seeds market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.