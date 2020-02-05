Global Cold Pressed Oil Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Cold Pressed Oil market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cold Pressed Oil market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cold pressing refers to oils obtained through pressing fruit or seeds with a modern steel press, such as those used at Proteco’s operation in Kingaroy, Queensland.
Although pressing produces heat through friction, the oilseeds are not precooked and consequently the oil is considered cold pressed – in contrast to large scale solvent extraction and refining operations which strip the oil of natural antioxidants, vitamins and flavour. The solvent extraction method is used to produce most common cooking oils found in supermarkets.Cold pressed oils retain all their flavour, aroma, and nutritional value, making these oils great for cooking and skin care requirements. They contain zero grams of trans fatty acids and are naturally cholesterol-free.It is important to note that both solvent extracted and cold pressed oils can be used in cosmetics and skin care, but only cold pressed will deliver goodness to the skin.
The Cold Pressed Oil market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cold Pressed Oil.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Cold Pressed Oil, presents the global Cold Pressed Oil market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Cold Pressed Oil capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Cold Pressed Oil by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Market Segment by Product Type
Cold Pressed Coconut Oil
Cold Pressed Peanut Oil
Cold Pressed Lemon Oil
Market Segment by Application
Food
Personal care
Key Regions split in this report:
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Cold Pressed Oil status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Cold Pressed Oil manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Pressed Oil are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
