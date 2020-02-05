Global Crude Oil Desalter Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 : Alfa Laval, Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment, Frames, Forum Energy Technologies, Schlumberger

Press Release – 05 Feb 2019

Research and Development News

Latest Update “Global Crude Oil Desalter Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

The crude oil produced in oil fields is accompanied by water, which must be removed as it contains dissolved salts such as sodium chloride, calcium chloride, and magnesium chloride.

Rising demand from European region is a major driver for the growth of the Crude Oil Desalter market.

In 2018, the global Crude Oil Desalter market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Crude Oil Desalter status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crude Oil Desalter development in United States, Europe and China.

– The key players covered in this study

Alfa Laval

Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment

Frames

Forum Energy Technologies

Schlumberger

– Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Infrastructure

Consumables

Other

– Market segment by Application, split into

Oil Field

Oil Refineries

Other

– Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

“The study objectives of this report are”

– To analyze global Crude Oil Desalter status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

– To present the Crude Oil Desalter development in United States, Europe and China.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

– To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Crude Oil Desalter are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

