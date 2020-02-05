Global Data Resiliency market Enhance Demand, opportunities and Competitive Analysis by 2025: Acronis, Asigra, CA Technologies, Carbonite, CenturyLink, IBM, Microsoft, Micro Focus, NetApp, Quest Software, Unitrends, Veeam Software, VMware, Commvault

Data Resiliency market report provides all the recent trends and all the changes of industry. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the Data Resiliency market in depth. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The report contains complete analysis regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. This Data Resiliency report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The Industry analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process, Type and Applications.

The Global Data Resiliency Market is expected to reach USD 38.60 Billion by 2025, from USD 10.13 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Top players of Global Data Resiliency Market are

Acronis,

Asigra,

CA Technologies,

Carbonite,

CenturyLink,

IBM,

Microsoft,

Micro Focus,

NetApp,

Quest Software,

Unitrends,

Veeam Software,

Veritas Technologies LLC,

VMware,

Commvault,

Dell EMC,

CenturyLink EMEA, and others.

Market Segments

Based on geography, the global data resiliency market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and,

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Based on component, the global data resiliency market is segmented into

solution

Solution is further sub segmented into data backup & recovery, data archiving & e-discovery, and disaster recovery

On the basis of services, the global data resiliency market segmented into

professional services

managed services

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Massive growth in data generated from varied sources

Increasing privacy concerns and need for data security

Increasing adoption of cloud-based data backup and recovery solutions

Availability of open-source alternatives

Key Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in the data resiliency Market and its footprint in the international market.

To understand the structure of fuel management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global data resiliency players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To project the consumption of data resiliency submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the data resiliency with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

