A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global decorated apparel market on the basis of by Technique (Embroidery, Scree Printing, Dye Sublimation, Digital Printing,

Heat Transfer, Direct to Garment (DTG) and Others, By Product Type (Womenswear, Menswear and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (US, Canada, U.K., Germany, China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil).

Global Decorated Apparel Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.92% during 2016 – 2021. The strong growth in decorated apparel market is driven by increasing population, rise in per capita disposable consumer income, and growing demand for customized or personalized apparel.

Embroidery Technique hold the major percentage share in the total decorated apparel market. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share mainly due to high population, increasing disposable income, increasing demand for customized and personalized apparel. Decorated apparel industries demanding more energy efficient and technologically advanced printwear equipment. However, North America is expected to grow at a faster pace during forecasted period. According to Azoth Analytics research report, “” Global Decorated Apparel Market – By Printing Technique, By Product Type, By Region, By Country: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)””, Global Decorated Apparel Market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over ~10.92% during 2016 – 2021.

Scope of the Report

The report provides coverage by Technique, Product Type and Region:

By Technique

Embroidery

Screen Printing

Dye Sublimation

Digital Printing

Heat Transfer

Direct to Garment (DTG)

Others

By Product Type

Womenswear

Menswear

Others

By Region

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Country

US

Canada

U.K.

Germany

China

India

Japan

Australia

Brazil

Customization of the Report

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

3.1 Asia Pacific Region to drive the Decorated Apparel Market

3.2 Growing demand for new Printwear Technologies

4. Product Overview

5. Global Decorated Apparel Market5.1 Global Apparel Market Outlook

6. Global Decorated Apparel Market Overview

6.1 Global Decorated Apparel Market Size, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Billion)

6.2 Global Decorated Apparel Market Size, By Value, Forecast, 2016-2021(USD Billion)

7. Global Decorated Apparel Market Share, By Technique, By Value

7.1 Global Decorated Apparel Market, By Technique, By Value, 2015-2021(%)

7.1.1 Global Decorated Apparel Market Size, By Embroidery, By Value, 2011-2021 (USD Billion)

7.1.2 Global Decorated Apparel Market Size, By Screen Printing By Value, 2011-2021 (USD Billion)

7.1.3 Global Decorated Apparel Market Size, By Dye Sublimation, By Value, 2011-2021 (USD Billion)

7.1.4 Global Decorated Apparel Market Size, By Digital Printing, By Value, 2011-2021 (USD Billion)

7.1.5 Global Decorated Apparel Market Size, By Heat Transfer, By Value, 2011-2021 (USD Billion)

7.1.6 Global Decorated Apparel Market Size, By Direct to Garment (DTG), By Value, 2011-2021 (USD Billion)

7.1.7 Global Decorated Apparel Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2011-2021 (USD Billion)

8. Global Decorated Apparel Market: By Product, By Value

8.1 Global Decorated Apparel Market : By Product, By Value, 2011-2015 (USD Billion)

8.2 Global Decorated Apparel Market : By Product, By Value, 2015-2021 (USD Billion)

