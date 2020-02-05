Global Diabetic Food Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2025

The latest report on “Diabetic Food Market (Product Type – Confectionery Products, Bakery Products, Spreads, Snacks, Dairy Products, Beverages, and Other Types; End Consumers – Adults, and Children; Distribution Channel – Grocery Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, and Other Distribution Channel): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global diabetic food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Diabetic food is dietary products such as sugar content and reduced carbohydrate which help in controlling the blood glucose. It contains diet beverages, low-calorie sweeteners, etc. Diabetic food products are eating by the people who are not diabetic as a precautionary measure to prevent diabetes as well as diabetic people.

The global diabetic food market is primarily driven by the rising demand for junk food and a hectic lifestyle is increasing the prevalence of diabetes. Moreover, rising the cases of juvenile diabetes within youth and children due to lack of physical activity are expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

However, the ingredients used in making or manufacturing diabetic food can cause different health-related problems such as cancer, tumor, and headaches are expected to hinder the demand for the global diabetic food market. Nonetheless, Diabetic food producers are penetrating into the several market segments through launching various products such as dietary beverages & snacks, low-calorie sugar, confectionery, low-fat dairy products, jellies, and ice creams, and diabetic baked products which are anticipated to create a new opportunity for the global diabetic food market.

On the basis of region, the global diabetic food market is bifurcated into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest revenue share for the global diabetic food market in 2018 owing to growing health complexities due to the aging population and high level of blood glucose mainly in the U.S.

Additionally, increasing demand for diabetic foods due to obesity in the U.S., which is expected to fuel market growth. The Asia- Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region within the projected years owing to increasing demand in Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and China, which is anticipated to propel the regional market. The region is estimated to exhibit high growth in the confectionery sector and dairy products on an account of the growing population and rising disposable income.

Segment Covered

The report on the global diabetic food market covers segments such as product type, end consumers, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include confectionery products, bakery products, spreads, snacks, dairy products, beverages, and other types. On the basis of end consumers, the sub-markets include adults and children. On the basis of the distribution channels, the sub-markets include grocery stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores, drug stores/pharmacies, and other distribution channels.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Hunan Hill Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Company, Mars Incorporated, Unilever Plc., Nestle S.A, Anhui Elite International Trade Co. Ltd., Fifty 50 Food Inc., Cadbury Plc., David Chapman’s Ice Cream Limited, PepsiCo Inc., and Kellogg Co.

