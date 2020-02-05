Global Diabetic Socks Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2025

The latest report on “Diabetic Socks Market (Product Type – Ankle Length Diabetic Socks, Mid-calf Length Diabetic Socks, and Over the Knee-high Length Diabetic Socks; Material – Cotton, Polyester, Nylon, and Other Materials; Distribution Channel – Retail Stores, Pharmacies and Clinics, Specialty Stores, and Large-format Stores): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global diabetic socks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Diabetic socks are designed with extra cushioning for diabetes patients that prevent foot ulcers, and blistering. It provides maximum support and protects feet from potential injuries. Technological development in diabetic socks stimulates new product launches such as smart socks that utilize fiber optic sensors.

Diabetes raises the risk of foot ulcers. A study suggests that each year 2.3% of diabetics develop a foot ulcer worldwide. The growing prevalence of diabetics worldwide drives the growth of the diabetic socks market. As per the International Diabetic Federation, around 425 million adults were suffering from diabetes in 2016, which is projected to rise to 629 million by 2045.

Furthermore, increasing awareness about complications associated with diabetes contributes to the expansion of the diabetic socks market. The growing demand for non-invasive methodologies is one of the causes of the market. The rising awareness about self-care treatments regarding nail health, pediatric assessment, and supportive footwear and surge in the number of health-conscious consumers promote the growth of the diabetic socks market.

In addition, the extra cushioning provided in the diabetic socks counteract foot ulcers boosting the development of the diabetic socks market. On the other side, the high costs of diabetic socks hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, technological innovations such as gel padding in diabetic socks, the introduction of smart socks with fiber optic sensors create novel opportunities for the market.

North America is Anticipated to Hold a Dominant Share in the Global Diabetic Socks Market

North America is anticipated to hold a dominant share in the global diabetic socks market owing to the growing prevalence of diabetes. As per the American Diabetes Association, every year there are around 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes. Europe is expected to grow in the global diabetic socks market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising demand for diabetic socks through online distribution channels in Europe propels the market growth in Europe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth owing to the growing population, increasing disposable income, and rapid urbanization in developing countries.

Segment Covered

The report on the global diabetic socks market covers segments such as product type, material, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include ankle-length diabetic socks, mid-calf length diabetic socks, and over the knee-high length diabetic socks. On the basis of material, the sub-markets include cotton, polyester, nylon, and other materials. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include retail stores, pharmacies and clinics, specialty stores, and large-format stores.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Cupron Inc., Thorlo, Inc., Siren Care Inc., SIGVARIS GROUP, Therafirm, BSN Medical Ltd., Simcan Enterprises Inc., Creswell Sock Mills, 3M Company, and other companies.

