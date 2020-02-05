Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market will surge at 7.3% CAGR to reach 280 million US$ by the end of 2025 QY Research, Inc.

QY Research has come up with a newly published report on global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market in its database that provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information about the global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market.

The global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market is valued at 160 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is a kind of surgical navigation system, which can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patient’s anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer.

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System generally includes three magnetic field generators and one magnetic field detector. The advantage of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is low cost, convenient and flexible, no blocking problem of the light path between the detector and the generator. The disadvantage is that the Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is very sensitive to the metal objects, especially for the ferromagnetic instrument in the surgical area. Because of the operation room has the monitor, anesthesia machine and other equipment, so a large number of multi-frequency electromagnetic wave can influence the accuracy and reliability of electromagnetic navigation.

In the last several years, Global market of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.3%. North America region is the largest supplier of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System, with a production market share nearly 64% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System, enjoying production market share nearly 34% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share of nearly 45% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumer market share of 27 %.

Market competition is not intense. Medtronic, Brainlab, Fiagon, Veran Medical, Karl Storz, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

With the development of medical technology level, Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System will be widely used in the surgical field. The Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System will become more and more accurate in the surgical process.

Major Key Manufacturers of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market are:

Medtronic

Brainlab

Fiagon

Collin Medical

Karl Storz

Scopis

Veran Medical

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

110 VAC

240 VAC

Major Application as follows:

Orthopedic Navigation System

ENT Navigation System

Spinal Navigation System

Neurosurgery Navigation System

