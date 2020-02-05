Global Emulsion Polymers Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

The report on Emulsion Polymers Market by Infinium Global Research analyzes the emulsion polymers market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size, and future trends in the global emulsion polymers market. It will help a lot of decision-makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global emulsion polymers market.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/142

Emulsion Polymers are obtained by polymerization and emulsion of surfactants, monomers (styrene and butadiene) and water. They are monomer dissolved in water and are known as waterborne solvent due to the water content. Due to its low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) and Vinyl Acetate (VAc) content emulsion polymers act as a substitute for solvent-borne polymers. Emulsion polymers have better recyclability and life than solvent-borne polymers.

They have a high molecular weight which results in fast polymerization and is widely used in various industries. On the basis of end-users, the global emulsion polymers market can be segmented as paper & paperboard, adhesives, textile & non-woven, paints & coatings and others (leather, etc.). These polymers are widely used in several industries amongst which paints & coatings are the largest segment and are expected to continue over the forecast period. On the basis of product type emulsion polymers market can be segmented as vinyl acetate polymers, acrylics, styrene-butadiene latex, polyurethane dispersions and others (silicone, hybrid epoxy, etc.). The polyurethane dispersions segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the future as it complies with several regulations of low VOC content.

Growth in Industries Has Escalated Demand for Emulsion Polymers Products

Global emulsion polymer market is pacing up due to the high demand for paints & coatings in the building & construction and automotive industries in the Asia-Pacific region. Countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Vietnam are in the developing phase, growth in industries has escalated demand for emulsion polymers. On the other hand, unstable prices and stringent government regulations associated with raw materials such as butadiene, styrene, and urethane are some of the restraints for the market growth. However, awareness and production of bio-based emulsion polymers and the use of water-borne acrylic dispersion is likely to service opportunities for the emulsion polymer market growth in the coming future.

Emulsion Polymers Market: Regional Analysis

Emulsion polymers market is fragmented and geographically it is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe and the Rest of the world amongst which APAC followed by North America is the largest market. In Europe, countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy dominated the demand for emulsion polymers in the recent past. However, Eastern Europe and Russia’s markets are expected to grow in the next few years. Due to the rise in industrialization Middle East and Africa regions are projected as one of the most lucrative emulsion polymer markets in the near future.

Emulsion Polymers Market: Competitive Analysis

The companies covered in reports include global emulsion polymers market are Celanese Corporation, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Batf Industry Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., DIC Corporation, Trinsea S.A., Nuplex Industry, Wacker Chemie AG

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-emulsion-polymers-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: