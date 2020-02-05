Global Exotic Fats Market to Observe Strong Development by 2023

The latest report on Exotic Fats Market (by coca butter equipments (llipe butter, shea butter), cocoa butter substitutes (phulawara fat, dhupa, and mehua fat), form(liquid and dries (solid, semisolid), application (Chocolate & confectionery, bakery, dairy, cosmetic)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of exotic fats. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure exotic fats cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential exotic fats growth factors.

Exotic Fats Market: Insights

The report identified that the global exotic fats market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for exotic fats in the cosmetic industry and a fall in the production of cocoa beans due to which steady rise in demand for chocolate and cocoa butter. Moreover, the exotic fats market is driven by improved taste and texture of chocolate-based exotic fats that help the cosmetic industry to control their cost of production. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes the uncultivated supply-side likely to hinder the market growth. Significant rise in demand for exotic fats as cocoa butter equivalent expected to show growth opportunities for leading players.

Exotic Fats Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global exotic fats market by type, by form, by application and region. The segmentation based on fat type includes coca butter equipment (llipe butter, shea butter), cocoa butter substitutes (phulawara fat, dhupa, and mehua fat) and others (sal, mango, kernel, kokum kernel fat). On the basis of form, the market is segmented as liquid and dries (solid/semisolid). On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into Chocolate & confectionery, bakery, dairy, cosmetic and others.

Exotic Fats Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include PZ Cussons, Twifo oil palm plantations, Unilever Ghana Ltd., Kassardian Industries Ltd., Blu Mont Ghana Ltd., International Business Group, Olam Ghana Ltd., Sekaf Ghana Limited, Wilmar Specialty Fat Limited, 3F Industries, Pranav Agro Industries Ltd.

