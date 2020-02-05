Global FEA in Automotive Market Is Expected To Display High Growth Over Forecast 2019-2025
This report studies the global FEA in Automotive market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global FEA in Automotive market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Finite element analysis (FEA) is a software used in engineering, which aims to evaluate the functionality of a product design before its prototypes are produced. The global FEA market in the automotive industry generates a majority of the revenues from Americas. High R&D investment is one of the major factor contributing to the growth of the market.
In 2017, the global FEA in Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Ansys
CD-adapco
Dassault Systemes
Mentor Graphics
MSC Software
Siemens PLM Software
Altair Engineering
AspenTech
Autodesk
Computational Engineering International
ESI Group
Exa Corporation
Flow Science
NEi Software
Numeca International
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Modeling
Simulation
Design Optimization
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
OEMs
4S Shops
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of FEA in Automotive in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
FEA in Automotive Manufacturers
FEA in Automotive Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
FEA in Automotive Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
