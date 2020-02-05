Global Hair Serum Market Comprehensive Analysis on Leading Key 2025

The latest report on “Hair Serum Market (Product Type – Hair Styling Serum, and Hair Treatment Serum; Distribution Channel – Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Pharmacy or Drug Stores, and Online E-retailers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global hair serum market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Many hair care products are available in the market for conditioning dry and frizzy hair, among them, serum-based products are proven to be more effective and more demanding. Based on the consumer’s hair type selection of the right hair serum is important to get the best results. This product is available in liquid form and has a thicker consistency. The chemical composition in this hair care product includes silicone, ceramides and amino acids.

Rising demand of hair care product across the globe is one of the major reason driving the growth of the market, owing to the benefits over other chemical hair care product such as effective UV protection, protection from dirt and other pollutants in the air popularity of the hair serum has grown with significant rate.

Furthermore, the rise in disposable income in developing countries and increasing attention towards beauty products are collectively supporting the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the products and side effects associated with it to some extent can hamper the growth of the market. However, rising awareness regarding the benefits of hair serum over chemical hair care products will provide better growth opportunities to the market.

North America and Europe Regions are the Bigger Markets in Terms of Revenue Generation

Based on the region, the hair serum market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and RoW. North America and Europe regions are the bigger markets in terms of revenue generation. These leading regions are reported to heavily consume hair serum. The market in the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Rising disposable income, growing image consciousness, and growth in the cosmeceutical industry are some factors contributing to the market growth in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global hair serum market covers segments such as product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include hair styling serum, and hair treatment serum. On the basis of the distribution channels, the sub-markets include supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, pharmacy or drug stores, and online e-retailers.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Henkel AG & Company, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal S.A., Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever, Amka Products, Avon Products, Inc., Fantasia, Giovanni Cosmetics, Mirta de Perales, and Other companies.

