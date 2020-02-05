Global High Performance Data Analytics Market 2018 Studying Influencing Factors and Key Players Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Red Hat, Inc. and Dell, Inc. according To Forecast of 2024

Global High Performance Data Analytics Market by Geography; Component (Hardware {Server, Storage}, Software, Services {Professional Services, Managed Services}); Data Type (Unstructured, Semi-Structured, Structured); Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand); Vertical- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global High Performance Data Analytics Market accounted for USD 28.41 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Definition:

High performance data analytics unites high performance computing with data analytics. With the help of this approach it becomes possible to examine large data sets and drawing conclusion about the information they hold in lesser time. It has its wide application in banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, manufacturing, academia and research, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, energy and utility, retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, it and telecommunication, and others. Ability of powerful HPC systems to process data at higher resolutions and proliferation of open source frameworks (Hadoop) for big data analytics may act as the major driver in the growth of high performance data analytics market. On the other hand high investment costs may hamper the market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Proliferation of open source frameworks (Hadoop) for big data analytics

Ability of powerful HPC systems to process data at higher resolutions

High investment costs

Government rules and regulations

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of component: – Hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further sub segmented into server, and storage.

On the basis of data type:- High performance data analytics market is segmented into unstructured, semi-structured, and structured.

On the basis of deployment model:- on-premises, and on-demand.

On the basis of vertical:- Banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, manufacturing, academia and research, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, energy and utility, retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, it and telecommunication, and others.

On the basis of geography:-

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis:

The report for global high performance data analytics market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Competitors:

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

SAP SE,

Red Hat, Inc. and Dell, Inc.

Teradata and SAS Institute Inc.

IBM Corporation,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

Oracle,

Microsoft,

Intel Corporation,

Cray, Inc.,

Juniper Networks, Inc.,

Atos SE

