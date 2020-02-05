Global High Temperature Polyamides Market to reach 2736 million USD by the end of 2024 at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2019-2024 : DowDupont, DSM, EMS-GRIVORY, Solvay, Mitsui Chemicals, Kuraray

Press Release – 05 Feb 2019

Polyamides are probably the most successful polymers in the field of highly technical applications. In the past few decades, we have witnessed the introduction of nylon as a replacement for metals and thermosetting materials in many applications in all industrial sectors. As is well known, nylon is a primary choice for applications at high temperatures, due to its excellent thermal resistance. In general, high temperature polyamides should have a heat resistance temperature of more than 200 degrees Celsius.

“Scope of the Report”

The global sales of high temperature polyamides increased from 153836 MT in 2013 to 213509 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.54%.The global high temperature polyamides market is valued at 1605 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2736 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2017 and 2024. North America, Europe and China play an important role in global high temperature polyamides market.



The industry has high technical barriers; currently, DuPont, DSM, EMS-GRIVORY, Solvay, Mitsui Chemicals, Kuraray and BASF are major players in the global market. According to QYR, DuPont is the global market leader; in 2017, DuPont has a global market share of 42.19%. DSM is the world’s largest manufacturer of PA46, and Kuraray has an obvious advantage in the PA9T market.



The worldwide market for High Temperature Polyamides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% over the next five years, will reach 2610 million US$ in 2024, from 1610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.



This report focuses on the High Temperature Polyamides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

– Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DowDupont

DSM

EMS-GRIVORY

Solvay

Mitsui Chemicals

Kuraray

BASF

Evonik

Genius

Kingfa

– Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Market Segment by Type, covers

PA6T

PA9T

PA46

Others

– Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Components

Electrical and Electronic

Machinery

Others

– The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe High Temperature Polyamides product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of High Temperature Polyamides, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of High Temperature Polyamides in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the High Temperature Polyamides competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the High Temperature Polyamides breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, High Temperature Polyamides market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe High Temperature Polyamides sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

