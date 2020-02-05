Global Liquid Paperboard Market Analyzed Closely in New Market Research Report

The latest report on “Liquid Paperboard Market (Application – Dairy Products, Juice Products, and Other Beverages): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global liquid paperboard market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Liquid paperboards are multiply paperboards having high stiffness, strong wet sizing, and high barrier coating. It prevents the movement of air and flavor through the paperboard. Companies operating in the global liquid paperboard market are focusing on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and opportunities that maximize their market share. For instance, in 2018, WestRock has acquired Kapstone which is a paper and packaging company.

Growing demand for liquid paperboard from the food and beverage industry drives the growth of the liquid paperboard market. Liquid paperboards are eco-friendly. Increasing government initiative to stimulate the use of eco-friendly products and restrictions on plastic containers contribute to the growth of the liquid paperboard market. Liquid paperboards are lightweight, recyclable, and leak proof. Increasing demand for single-serve packaging and ready to use products boosts the growth of the liquid paperboard market. Liquid paperboards are used in innovative single-serve packaging.

Furthermore, rapid urbanization and improved lifestyle of consumers stimulate the growth of the liquid paperboard market. On the flip side, competition from the glass and plastic packaging industry hamper the growth of the liquid paperboard market. Moreover, the rising use of eco-friendly products in emerging countries creates novel opportunities for the growth of the liquid paperboard market.

North America is Expected to Have a Premium Share in the Global Liquid Paperboard Market

Geographically, the global liquid paperboard market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a premium share in the global liquid paperboard market. Growing demand for eco-friendly packaging and products in the U.S. contributes to the growth of the liquid paperboard market in North America.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global liquid paperboard market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The surge in demand for packaged food owing to time constraints in the Asia-Pacific region propels the growth of the liquid paperboard market in Asia-Pacific. Europe is growing in the global liquid paperboard market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global liquid paperboard market covers segments such as applications. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include dairy products, juice products, and other beverages.

Companies Profiled

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Stora Enso Oyj, International Paper, WestRock CP LLC, Klabin SA, BillerudKorsnas AB, Clearwater Paper Corp., Henan Jianghe Paper Co. Ltd., Shandong Bohui Paper Industrial Co., Ltd., Yibin Paper Industry Co., Ltd., Asia Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd., and other companies.

