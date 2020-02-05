Global Market Study on HIV Diagnostics Market Share, Growth Rate, Future trends 2025
The HIV diagnostics market encompasses diagnostic screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1, 2 and group O incidence testing. These tests have primary applications to screen and differentiate between the various groups and subtypes of human immunodeficiency virus.
Owing to the technological development of disease diagnostic tests and the anticipated development and commercialization of novel, regulatory authorities approved POC and rapid CD4, p24 antigen and EID tests, it is expected that all the major regional market segments will witness an increase in market demand over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global HIV Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global HIV Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HIV Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alere Inc.
Abbott Healthcare
Abbvie Inc.
Brsitol-Myers Squibb
Janssen Therapeutics
Gilead Sciences
Merck & Co. Inc
VIIV Healthcare
BD Biosciences
Beckman Coulter
Partec
Sysmex
Apogee Flow Systems
PointCare Technologies Inc.
Zyomyx Inc.
Mylan inc.
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthcare
Qiagen
BioMerieux
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consumables
Assay, Kits and Reagents
Other Consumables
Instruments
Software and Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Antibody Tests
Viral Load Tests
CD4 Tests
Tests for Early Infant Diagnosis
Tests for Viral Identification
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
