Mildronate Dihydrate Market Outlook (2019 – 2025) – Industry Growth Factors, Market Revenue and More

Mildronate is a registered trademark of the Grindex. Its active substance is meldonium. Meldonium is a limited-market pharmaceutical and is an ‘anti-ischemic’ drug, which means it is used to treat inadequate blood-flow to the organs, especially the heart. It is primarily used to treat patients with heart conditions that affect the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to the body. It helps to protect against tissue damage from angina attacks, chronic heart failure and disorders of brain circulation.

Mildronate dihydrate production has high technology barrier and is the technology-intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the Europe mildronate dihydrate industry. The main market player is Grindeks.

Mildronate dihydrate mainly has three existence forms, which include mildronate dihydrate capsule, mildronate dihydrate injection and mildronate dihydrate tablet. With the medical effect of mildronate dihydrate, the downstream application industries will need more mildronate dihydrate products. So far, it isn’t approved by the FDA in the United States.

The major raw materials for mildronate dihydrate are tert-Butyl acrylate (TBA), unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine (UDMH) and ethanol, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of mildronate dihydrate, and then impact the price of mildronate dihydrate. The production cost of mildronate dihydrate is also an important factor which could impact the price of mildronate dihydrate. The mildronate dihydrate manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

Grindeks

Major Classification as follows:

Capsule

Injection

Tablet

Major Application as follows:

Cardiovascular Disease

Other

