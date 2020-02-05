Global Nanomagents Market Enhance Demand, opportunities and Competitive Analysis by 2025: Novanta Inc., Rofin-Sinar, Inc, Han’s Laser Smart Equipment Group Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, OSRAM, Hitachi
Nanomagents are that type of sub micrometric systems which are present in spontaneous magnetic order at zero applied magnetic fields. There are various uses of magnetic nanostructures in daily life namely sensing, data storage, and biomedicine.
According to an article published by Springer Nature Limited in 2017, three-dimensional nanomagnetism has huge aspect on daily usage. Three-dimensional nanomagnetism has various applications in computing, sensing biological applications and others. It is easy to handle and operate. Moreover it is independent while measuring different regions or areas of 3D nanostructures.
The Global Nanomagents Market is expected to reach USD XX billion by 2025, from USD XX billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global Nanomagents Market, By Applications (Sensors, Data Storage and Others), By End User Industry (Medical & Bio-Tech, Transportation, Electronics, Manufacturing & Processing Industry, Others) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint
- Increasing level of investment in nanotechnology
- Growing adoption of nanowires for various applications
- Growing popularity of nanosensors
- High production cost of nanomagnetic materials for various applications
Market Segmentation
The global nanomagents market is segmented based on applications, end user industry, and geographical segments.
Based on applications, the global nanomagents market is segmented into
- sensors,
- data storage and others
On the basis of end user industry, the global computer vision market segmented into
- medical & bio-tech,
- transportation,
- electronics,
- manufacturing & processing industry, others
Based on geography, the global nanomagents market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely
- North America & South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific and,
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others
Competitive Analysis
The global nanomagents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nanomagents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Top Competitors of Market
- Novanta(U.S.),
- Rofin-Sinar Technologies(U.S.),
- Han’s Group. (China),
- IPG Photonics Corporation(U.S.),
- Konica Minolta(Japan),
- LG Electronics.(South Korea),
- OSRAM GmbH.(Germany),
- Samsung (South Korea),
- Tokyo Electron(Japan),
- Amkor Technology(U.S.) and
- Hitachi, Ltd.(Japan)
