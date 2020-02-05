Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Industry Is Booming With Higher CAGR: Top Vendors Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., U-Blox Holdings AG, Broadcom Corporation By 2024

Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread No of Pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

This comprehensive Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the organizations operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly.

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market By Geography, Receiver (GPS, Galileo, GloNASS, SBAS, Beidou Navigation Satellite System), Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Navigation Devices, In-Vehicle Systems), Application (Navigation, Mapping, Surveying, Augmented Reality, Telematics, Timing and Synchronization, Gaming, Weather Forecasting), Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecasts 2024

Global GNSS Chip Market accounted for USD 3.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Market Analysis:

The report for Global GNSS Chip Market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

TOP Key Players:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,

STMicroelectronics N.V.,

Intel Corporation,

Mediatek Inc.,

U-Blox Holdings AG,

Broadcom Corporation,

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.,

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.,

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.,

Navika Electronics,

among others.

Market Segmentation:

Global GNSS Chip Market is segmented on the basis:- Global Positioning System (GPS), Galileo, Global Navigation Satellite System (GloNASS), Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS), and Beidou Navigation Satellite System.

On the basis of device:- Smartphones, Tablets, Navigation devices, and In-vehicle systems.

On the basis of application:- Navigation, mapping, surveying, augmented reality, telematics, timing and synchronization, gaming, and weather forecasting.

On the basis of vertical:- Consumer electronics, construction, agriculture, automotive, military & defence, marine, and transport.

On the basis of geography:- North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Market Definition:-

GNSS Chip is a device that is enables the user to find the position of the tracked object, or person. It consumes minimum power and has simplified integration with the existing systems to pin point the exact location of the desired object or person. The market is majorly driven by increased demand for mobile infrastructure, increased mobile infrastructure, and increasing up gradation in miniaturization infrastructure. However, the high R&D costs may restrain the growth of the market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased demand for consumer electronic devices

Growing incorporation of high-speed internet

Increasing demand for accurate real-time data

High initial investments

