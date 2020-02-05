Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market (by types (leafy greens, vegetable market, and fruits), form (fresh, puree/powdered and frozen/chilled) and distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarket, wholesale, convenience stores, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of organic fruits and vegetables.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure organic fruits and vegetables cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential organic fruits and vegetable growth factors. According to the report, the global organic fruits and vegetable market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Organic fruits and vegetables have more nutritional value than conventional food. The organic fruits and vegetables are produced by the specific methods and practices established by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The fruits and vegetables formed by using the conventional methods have some contaminants which may cause serious diseases as cancer.

The rising awareness about healthy and safe food is the primary factor driving the growth of organic fruits and vegetable markets worldwide. The organic production does not use pesticides and fertilizers that help to increase the production of phytochemicals such as vitamins and antioxidants into fruits and vegetables. In addition, organic fruits and vegetables use fewer pesticides and cause fewer side effects on human beings.

Also, organic fruits and vegetables have more beneficial nutrients, such as antioxidants. These aforementioned factors are responsible for driving growth in this market. Moreover, organic products have good quality, high nutritive value and good natural sustainability that attracts consumer’s interest in the organic fruits and vegetables that are projected to serve more opportunities in the upcoming market.

North America Dominates the Market of Organic Fruits and Vegetables

Among the region, North America dominates the market of organic fruits and vegetables as the demand and consumption of organic products is high in this region. Consumers here, are more inclined towards the consumption of organic fruits and vegetables over conventional fruits and vegetables. Asia-pacific is the fastest-growing region in the organic fruits and vegetable market. The growing health awareness is expected to boost the growth of organic fruits and vegetable market in the Asia-pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on global organic fruits and vegetables market covers segments such as types, form and distribution channels. On the basis of types the global organic fruits and vegetables market is categorized into leafy greens, vegetables market, and fruits. On the basis of form the global organic fruits and vegetables market is categorized into fresh, puree/powdered and frozen/chilled. On the basis of the distribution channel the global organic fruits and vegetables market is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, wholesale, convenience stores, and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global organic fruits and vegetables market such as WhiteWave food (Danone), Hain Celestial Group, Inc, General Mills, Amy’s Kitchen, Whole Foods Market, Inc, H.J. Heinz, Iceland Foods Ltd, Tesco PLC, The Cambridge organic company, Organic Valley Family of Farms and other companies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global organic fruits and vegetables. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of organic fruits and vegetables.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the organic fruits and vegetables market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the organic fruits and vegetables market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.