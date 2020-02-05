Global Organic Pet Food Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

The latest report on Organic Pet Food Market (by end-users (bird, cat, dog, duck, fish and other animals), by distribution channels (hypermarkets/supermarkets, pet shops, online stores, and retail stores), by type (dry organic pet food and wet organic pet food)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of organic pet food.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure organic pet food cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential organic pet food growth factors. The global organic pet food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Organic Pet Food Market: Insights

Mars Inc, Nestle, Lily’s Kitchen, PetGuard, Party Animal and some other companies spend heavily on product innovation, quality, and marketing to attract the pet owners to their organic pet food products, as there is heavy competition in the market. Increased competition is expected to impact the prices of organic pet food. Globally, the increasing adoption of pets, as part of the lifestyle in smaller families, is driving the growth of the organic pet food, as pet owners treat their pets like family members, and prefer natural healthy food with essential nutrients, proteins and other elements for them.

Organic Pet Food Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing awareness about the health issues of pets among pet owners through awareness programs by animal welfare organizations and advertisements by organic pet food manufacturers enhances the growth of the market. As people predominantly adopt dogs as pets and the awareness about health benefits of organic pet food is increasing, the dogs’ organic pet food segment is expected to have the highest growth in the organic pet food market, during the forecast period.

The dry organic pet food segment is expected to attain significant growth, as they are convenient to store, lasts longer and contains essential nutrients. The grain-free organic pet food segment is expected to generate significant demand, during the forecast period, as some pet owners prefer gluten-free products.

Stringent regulations for attaining the organic certification, high cost of production due to the higher cost of organic ingredients and the absence of proper supply chain in many regions are the major restraints of the global organic pet food market. Moreover, the penetration of organic pet foods in the market is relatively minimal, when compared to conventional pet foods.

Organic Pet Food Market: Segmentation

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of the organic pet food market. Moreover, the global organic pet food market is segmented by end-users, by distribution channels, and by type. The global organic pet food by end-users covers birds, cats, dogs, ducks, fish, and other animals. On the basis of the distribution channels, the market is segmented as hypermarkets/supermarkets, pet shops, online stores, and retail stores. Based on the type, the market is segmented as dry organic pet food and wet organic pet food

Organic Pet Food Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global organic pet food market include Avian Organics, Dr. Geoff’s Real Food for Pets, Evanger’s, Harrison’s Bird Foods, Lily’s Kitchen, Mars Inc., Natural Planet Pet Foods, Nestle, Newman’s Own, Organic Pet Boutique, Party Animal Inc. and Pet Guard.

