Global Oryzenin Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

The latest report on “Oryzenin Market (Product Type – Concentrates, Hydrolysates, Isolates, and Other Product Types; Form – Dry, and Liquid; Application – Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy Alternatives, Food & Beverages, Meat Analogs & Extenders, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global oryzenin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Oryzenin Market: Industry Insights

Major companies such as Axiom Foods Inc, Kerry Group Plc, Ricebran Technologies, Golden Grain Group, and some others focus on Research and Development and innovation to create products such as cholesterol-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, GMO-free and soy-free, to meet the requirement of specific customer bases.

Increasing health consciousness among people and their need for natural proteins to supplement their fitness activities are the major factors that drive the growth of the global oryzenin market. Due to the functional properties, the rice protein is witnessing a significant increase in demand and it is driving the growth of oryzenin market.

Increasing Demand for the Sports Drinks and Energy Nutrition Products Drives the Demand for Rice Protein and It Enhances the Growth of the Global Oryzenin Market

Increasing awareness about the plant protein and the cost-effectiveness of plant protein relative to animal protein are enhancing the growth of demand for oryzenin. As it is easier to handle and transport, cheaper compared to wet type, dry type of oryzenin accounts for the highest market share, in the global oryzenin market. Increasing demand for sports drinks and energy nutrition products drives the demand for rice protein and it enhances the growth of the global oryzenin market. The presence of different types of amino acids in oryzenin helps in faster muscle recovery among athletes and people who undertake fitness activities.

Due to the cost-effectiveness and introduction of new products, the concentrates segment of the global oryzenin is anticipated to attain the highest growth, during the forecast period 2019-2025. As a safe alternative source for protein for people with intolerances for soy, gluten, lactose, and some others, oryzenin provides huge opportunities for major market players to expand during the forecast period. The higher cost is a major restraint for the oryzenin market, due to the complex process involved in extracting oryzenin from the plant sources.

Oryzenin Industry: Segmentation

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of oryzenin market. Moreover, the global oryzenin market is segmented by product type, by form, and by the application. The oryzenin market by product type covers concentrates, hydrolysates, isolates, and some others. On the basis of form, the market is segmented as dry and liquid. Based on the application, the market is segmented as bakery & confectionery, dairy alternatives, food & beverages, meat analogs & extenders, and some others.

Oryzenin Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global oryzenin markets include Axiom Foods Inc, AIDP Inc, BENEO GmbH, Bioway Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd, Golden Grain Group Ltd, Green Labs LLC, Kerry Group Plc, Ribus Inc, Ricebran Technologies and Shaanxi Fuheng & Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

