Global Osseointegration Implants Market 2019 Current Competitive Scenario By Sirona, Integrum, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, Straumann Group, Nuvasive, Depuy Synthes Companies And Others
Data Bridge Market Research Published New Report As Titled” Global Osseointegration Implants Market-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025. Osseointegration Implants market report is a precise study of the Healthcare IT industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.
Global Osseointegration Implants market report contains all the company profiles of the major players and brands. The report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Healthcare IT industry by the key players. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis.
Osseointegration Implants market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. This report gives an edge to not only compete but also to outdo the competition.
Market Analysis:
Global Osseointegration Implants Market is expected to reach USD 8.38 billion by 2025, from USD 4.91 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2015, approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) given to humanitarian device exemption (HDE) for Integrum´s OPRA Implant System.
Competitors/Players:
Bicon, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, Osstem Implant, Camlog, Integrum SE, Camlog, Insights, Inc., Straumann, Nuvasive, Inc, Depuy Synthes Companies, Danaher Corporation, Stryker Corporation, William Demant Holding A/S, Henry Schein Inc, Innovative Manufacturers, among others.
Competitive Analysis:
The global osseointegration implants Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as product launches, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Continuous Manufacturing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Drivers and Restraints:
- Growing geriatric population.
- Increasing number of incidents.
- Rapid adoption of better technologies.
- High cost requirement.
Primary Respondents
- Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
- Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others
Segmentation: Global Osseointegration Implants Market
The global osseointegration implants market is segmented based on
- product type, material type, end user , geographical segments
Based on product type, the market is segmented into
- dental components , bone-anchored prosthesis
Dental component is further segmented into
- crown , abutment
Abutment is further classified into
- definitive abutment and temporary abutment
Bone anchored prosthesis is segmented into
- upper limb, lower limb
On the basis of material, the market is classified into
- ceramic implants, zirconia implants, stainless steel implants, titanium
On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into
- hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dental clinics
Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely
- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa
