Global Pet Wearable Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2025

The latest report on “Pet Wearable Market (Product – Smart Collar, Smart Camera, Smart Harness and Vest, and Tags; Technology – GPS, RFID, Sensors, and Other Technologies; Application – Identification and Tracking, Monitoring and Control, Medical Diagnosis and Treatment, and Facilitation, Safety, and Security; Animal Type – Companion, and Livestock): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global pet wearable market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.22% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Rising awareness about the pet’s physical fitness, mental fitness, and safety are the major factors driving the growth of the pet wearable market across the globe. According to the American Humane Association, near about 10 million dogs and cats go missing or are stolen in the United States alone, each year. Therefore, the easy availability of wearables, such as GPS tracking devices reduces the chances of a pet getting lost or stolen that in turn drives the growth of the pet wearable market.

Furthermore, an increase in consumer spending on companion animals in developed countries also boosts the market growth. However, high maintenance and high cost of products may restrain the growth of the pet wearable market during the forecast period. Furthermore, battery life issues of these devices may also hamper the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and increasing research and development activities by manufacturers create an opportunity for the growth of the market in the next few years.

North America dominates the pet wearable market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growing per capita animal healthcare expenditure in the region. Also, strict rules for animal safety and treatment and higher purchasing power boosts the demand for pet wearables in the North American region. The United States is likely to retain its significant market share in the pet wearable market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of companion animals and growing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. Also, the rise in product innovation and advanced technology are some other factors that drive the growth of the market in the US region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a beneficial rate during the forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of companion animals in countries such as China, Australia, and India as well as increasing awareness regarding pet health and fitness.

Segment Covered

The report on the global pet wearable market covers segments such as product, technology, application, and animal type. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include a smart collar, smart camera, smart harness and vest, and tags. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include GPS, RFID, sensors, and other technologies. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include identification and tracking, monitoring and control, medical diagnosis and treatment, and facilitation, safety, and security. On the basis of animal type, the sub-markets include companion and livestock.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Binatone Global, Cybortra Technology Co. Ltd, FitBark Inc., Garmin Ltd, KYON, Loc8tor Ltd., PetPace LTD, Tractive, Dogtra, and Mars Incorporated.

